Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Partners With Constellation1 on New International Website

Constellation1 was selected by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices to provide its international real estate website solution and robust syndication services. This relationship marks entry into international real estate services for Constellation1. The new website and syndication services improves Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ offerings to their international franchisees, enabling it to better serve international clients and display listings from across its international network, in one location on global.bhhs.com.

Over the coming months, more franchisees will join the site. Additionally, Constellation1 will manage syndication of all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices international listings to listing syndication resources, such as Adwerx, Zillow, Juwai.com and several others globally.

“Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has a strong presence in both the North American and international real estate markets, and we’re pleased that it selected Constellation1 for our unmatched expertise in real estate data services,” said Andrew Binkley, president of Constellation1, in a statement. “This is an exciting opportunity for Constellation1 to expand its services into international markets.”

“Constellation1 was able to resolve a significant pain point we had for gathering, aggregating and sharing international listing data,” stated Mike Fortes, VP Solution Strategy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ parent company, HSF Affiliates LLC. “Their technical team’s expertise enabled us to get this initiative up and running in a short period of time. Now, we can easily engage any of our brokerages to share listing data globally.”

