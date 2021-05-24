Build a Compelling Online Presence With Irresistible Content

The key to establishing a successful and compelling online presence can be a bit of an enigma; and just when we think we’ve figured it out, the “man behind the curtain” changes the rules. However, there are tried-and-true methods your team can rely on to build a powerful online presence, regardless of the ever-changing algorithms.

Build or buy a mobile-friendly website. Ninety-six percent of Americans now own a mobile device, so you need to have a responsive design website that can be easily accessed via smartphone or tablet. There are tons of affordable options for mobile-friendly websites—your brokerage may even have an option for you.

Create content for your website. Google loves fresh content, and blogs are an easy option. I once wrote a blog about moving out for the first time as a young adult; it had such good SEO that it stayed at the top of the search results for years. You don’t have to be a qualified expert at SEO strategies, but you do need to know how to use it to your advantage. You can take blogging a step further using video (vlogs), with a focus on creating evergreen content—relevant topics that never expire—with strong SEO.

Be selective on social media. Some experts advocate being active on all the social media platforms out there, but it may be more beneficial to pick the platform that makes the most sense for your database or niche and focus your attention there. Make it easy for your database to connect with you on social media by first establishing a presence where they are, then master the content.

Remember that consistency is key. This may seem obvious, but consistency is a real challenge for many agents. They prospect like crazy, then get busy and don’t continue to prospect. Try to maintain a calendar of content for the month, put it in your schedule, then stick to it like your life depends on it.

Stay relevant, irresistible and irreplaceable. There is so much noise in the world that many agents don’t even show up online. Before you create content, ask yourself if your content is relevant. Is it irresistible? Can they find it somewhere else? These questions are critical when building an online presence.

In closing, keep this in mind, 45% of leads never get a response from an agent. Don’t be that agent. If you are putting the effort into building your online presence, be sure to put the effort into providing the customer service those leads deserve when they raise their hand to ask for help in the buying or selling process.