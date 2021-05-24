Create a Stress-Free Move for Your Pet

Here are some tips to help your pet cope with all of the changes and stress that come with moving day.

Comfort While Packing

When you start the packing process, allow your pets to get used to boxes and packing materials.

Keep a positive and cheerful attitude and take breaks to comfort and play with your pet during this process to reduce stress and anxiety.

Make Them Feel Safe

Keep your pet’s routine as consistent as possible, before and after the move.

Bring along essentials, such as food and water bowls, and any medications your pet needs. Don’t forget a blanket, toys and treats to keep them happy.

Help Them Settle In

When you get to the new house, set up a safe, relatively quiet place for your pet right away and let them adjust to the new house gradually.

If you have a dog, take it for walks around the neighborhood so it can get used to the new sights, sounds and people.