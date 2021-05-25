Elm Street Technology Expands Leadership Team

A robust growth strategy prompted by Elm Street Technology’s partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York- and London-based private investment firm with over $6 billion in assets under management, led to a recent wave of hires.

The real estate technology and digital marketing company added the following team members: James Tallman as chairman of the Board of Directors, Robyne Gaudreau as chief financial officer and Madison Davis Kelly as executive vice president of M&A.

“Our entire leadership team is hyper-focused on corporate growth, market leadership and serving our customers,” said Prem Luthra, president and CEO of Elm Street Technology, in a statement. “As we strive to service our real estate clients with a centralized, consolidated technology solution, we are thrilled to welcome Jim to our Board of Directors, and Robyne and Madison to our executive team. Their deep industry knowledge and respective expertise will serve as incredible assets as we continue pursuing both organic and inorganic growth opportunities over the coming years.”

As the new chairman of the Board, Tallman brings over 40 years of experience in executive leadership, investment management and corporate governance roles. He offers a wealth of knowledge related to vertically-focused software and services companies, with a proven track-record of driving growth and market leadership. His tenure includes serving on the boards of Innovative Interfaces, Zift Solutions, Lexitas and Kukui Corporation. Mr. Tallman’s expertise spans across enterprise SaaS software, library management systems, legal software and services, B2B ecommerce and technology consulting services.

Gaudreau joins Elm Street Technology with over 20 years of experience in managing financial strategy for high-growth companies. She most recently served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer of SimplyWell. She previously served as chief financial officer for Viverae, and senior vice president and chief financial officer of Aguirre Roden, Inc.

Kelly brings in-depth knowledge of SaaS providers and will be the point of contact in M&A strategy. She previously drove the execution of more than 50 acquisitions across several portfolio companies of Greater Sum Ventures, a growth equity firm that invests in lower-middle market tech-enabled service companies.

“I was immediately attracted to the Elm Street Technology story,” said Tallman in a statement. “The united corporate vision, the leadership culture and the commitment to overcoming challenges in the real estate industry are all refreshing changes to other players in the space. When you have a strong foundation like this, the sky’s the limit in terms of growth potential.”

For more information, please visit www.elmstreettechnology.com.