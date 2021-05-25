iBuyer RealSureSM Brings Cash Offers to 6 More U.S. Markets

The iBuyer way is becoming more prominent in real estate transactions across the U.S. However, so are business models that are giving sellers the option between traditional real estate and iBuyer companies.

Realogy’s cash offer program is now available in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Charlotte—offered in a total of 21 major U.S. markets.

RealSure allows sellers to work with a participating agent and offers several options:

RealSure Sell: A 45-day cash offer while they work with a real estate agent to market their home for an even better offer to maximize the value of their current home

RealSure Buy: The choice is up to the home sellers. They accept the cash offer or a third-party offer. Includes:

Assured Close: Extend RealSure’s 45-day cash offer up to an additional 45 days

Flex Stay: RealSure sellers can stay in their current home for up to 30 days after closing their sale to RealSure while they prepare to move into their next home

“Low housing supply, combined with strong homebuyer demand, makes it more important than ever for consumers to have access to tools that increase their chances of successfully selling their current home and give them competitive confidence when buying a new home,” said Kristin Aerts, vice president of Consumer Programs for Realogy, in a statement. “Accelerating the pace of our expansion strategy for RealSure enables our affiliated agents to offer even more consumers the benefits they need now, with faster results. We look forward to growing within our existing 21 markets and delivering even more updates to RealSure in the near future.”

“Now more than ever, people are looking for flexibility and control when going through the home selling and buying process, and we are excited to continue bringing RealSure to markets that need the solution the program provides,” said Tracey Jeter, vice president of Sales and Business Development for Home Partners of America, in a statement. “With the certainty that comes with a cash offer, RealSure offers the opportunity to work with a trusted real estate agent to weigh all of their options based on what works best for them.”



For more information, please visit www.realsure.com.