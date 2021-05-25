OneKeyÂ® MLS Expands Executive Board

New board members will reportedly assist OneKey MLSâ€”a multiple listing service in New Yorkâ€”to deliver breakthrough technology and accurate data and MLS listings. The three new members of the board are Alon Chaver, real estate technology leader, investor and consumer expert; Travis Conway, data aggregation and utilization specialist; and Jack Markham, real estate technology innovator and customer needs specialist.

Jim Speer, CEO of OneKey MLS said, “When we formed OneKey MLS, we affirmed our passion for pursuing continual improvements in delivering meaningful services, and software that will help our customers stay relevant and profitable for the long haul. Adding three insightful, experienced and objective technology leaders to our Board of Managers is one more important step toward achieving that important pursuit.”

Chaver, a serial Silicon Valley entrepreneur and industry tech and brokerage executive, brings contemporary thinking about real estate technology

“OneKey MLS is passionate about delivering an online experience that informs and engages the consumer. I am honored to support them on that highly strategic pursuit,” said Chaver.

Conway, CEO, Datascendancy and Gildex Ibex, LLC, brings a rich background in data aggregation and reporting from the military and commercial real estate.

“The future of real estate lies in understanding how to arm REALTORSÂ® with more actionable information,” said Conway. “OneKey MLS is well-positioned to package the data it collects about client behaviors, technology effectiveness and market performance. I look forward to empowering OneKey MLS customers with actionable intelligence.”

Markham, strategic growth and real estate revenue executive, prides himself on delivering real estate technologies that make a meaningful difference to real estate practitioners.

“Breaking through the clutter of real estate technology and delivering products that actually matter to REALTORSÂ® is key,” said Markham. “I am committed to helping OneKey MLS seamlessly connect MLS data to simplify transactions and help OneKey subscribers build customers for life”

For more information, please visit www.onekeymlsny.com.