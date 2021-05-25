Trending Paint Colors That Designers Recommend

Some people are happy with a room full of neutrals. Others want their home to make a statement. Whether you are diving into a remodel or simply want to freshen up your living space with a new coat of paint, you may want to look into the trending paint colors that today’s designers are recommending most.

Blissful Blue – Sold at Lowes and other retailers, this intense grey-blue is perfect for dreamy bedrooms, pairing well with a variety of accessory colors in pinks, yellows, whites or dusty lavenders to cheer you when you wake up in the morning.

Green Smoke – Made by Farrow and Bell, this dusty green has a nice amount of gray in it, which makes it subdued, yet dramatic. It’s a deep, rich but soft green color that makes a good choice for powder rooms, libraries and dens, or anywhere you want a chic and sophisticated look.

Chantilly Lace – A Benjamin Moore shade, this is a cool, crisp off-white that opens up a room and makes it feel airy and clean. It pairs beautifully with Simply White trim color for a nice warm-cool contrast in your living room or den.

Classic Grey – Available from a variety of paint manufacturers, classic grey i s still a top designer pick that brings soft warmth to a room and does not distract from artwork or any bright furniture colors. It is a nice backdrop for any room from your kitchen to your bedroom, or even all throughout the house.

Compatible Cream – By Sherwin Williams, this creamy yellow is very flexible, not too sunny, but bright enough to work well for the kitchen and/or dining room. It’s warm, inviting and plays well when coordinating colors in adjoining rooms.

Dusty Lavender – From Valspar comes this cheerful and feminine shade perfect for teen or master bedrooms. Paired with white trim, it’s a sassy, almost can’t-miss choice when you want a look that is more sophisticated than pink.

Aegean Teal – A deep rich teal from Benjamin Moore, this color is reminiscent of the shimmering waters of Ibiza on a warm, sunny day. It’s a bold choice synonymous with serenity, perfect for the right bedroom or office.