6 Healthy Foods to Lose That ‘Quarantine 15’

Looking to get back in shape after a year of comfort? Here are six healthy foods to help with weight loss.

Avocados

Avocados are full of antioxidants and healthy fats. The high-fiber content also keeps you full to help reduce your appetite.

Eggs

Yolks contain nutrients that can help reduce both body fat and bad cholesterol. Plus, they’re low in calories and high in protein to fill you up and promote muscle growth.

Beans

Beans, especially white and kidney beans, contain resistant starches that can potentially increase the amount of fat used for energy and prevent new fat cells from forming.

Blueberries

Blueberries can affect genes that regulate fat burning and fat storage due to high levels of antioxidants and anthocyanins. They can help lower cholesterol and control glucose levels.

Fish

Fish, including salmon, tuna, cod, herring and sardines, are chock full of vitamin D. It is also a lean source of protein that is rich in beneficial omega-3 fatty acids.

Cardamom

Cardamom is known to reduce bloating and curb cravings. Its melatonin content also encourages the burning of fat.