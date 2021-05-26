 popular cv editing for hire us professional admission paper editor website ca poetry explication thesis examples popular bibliography ghostwriters website au popular article writing sites us
Brighten Your Home With These 6 Design Tips

Here are six sound tips for adding light, or the illusion of light, to help brighten your rooms and your mood.

Start With White

The lighter the walls, the more light they will reflect. Even paint the ceiling a shade lighter to help light bounce around the room.

More Ceiling Tricks

Blue skies brighten the world. Painting your ceiling the color of the sky can create the illusion of light.

Bring in Colors of the Sun

One proven way to brighten a space is to bring in yellows, reds and oranges—the colors of the sun.

Use Mirrors and Reflective Surfaces

Double the amount of light in a room by allowing it to bounce off reflective surfaces.

Place Bookshelves Correctly

Placing bookshelves perpendicular to the window wall is a sure way to enhance the light.

Supplement Daylight

Indirect lighting aimed upward, such as a torchiere at the back of the room, can make up for lack of natural light on the ceiling as daylight fades.

