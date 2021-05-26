Cloze to Eliminate CRM Barriers for LeadingRE

A longstanding problem with CRM (customer relationship management) software in real estate has been the time dump required to manually input contacts, according to Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE). In response to the challenge, LeadingRE has partnered with Cloze for its Solutions Group program—a collection of preferred business resources.

Cloze is a smart CRM tool that captures all customer data automatically, including calls and text messages, to ensure contacts and activity are always up to date with no data entry. Its A.I. personal assistant reminds agents and sales teams to follow-up and meet important deadlines, and its campaign automation ensures leads are automatically nurtured.

“By eliminating the need for agents to manually enter data, Cloze addresses one of the biggest barriers to CRM adoption,” said LeadingRE Vice President, Sales/Partnerships Jeff Kennedy. “Paired with its smart use of A.I., Cloze helps ensure nothing slips through the cracks, improving customer service and driving productivity—two things that are very important to our members”

According to LeadingRE, Leslie Johnson, SVP and managing broker for Harry Norman, REALTORS®, has already had success with the program.

“I can’t imagine a better CRM to match the high standards of LeadingRE. What really makes it shine is its artificial intelligence—it automatically tracks calls, texts, emails, meetings, and then prompts you when it is time to reach out, or if you miss something,” Johnson said.

Cloze Founder and CEO Dan Foody welcomes the opportunity to introduce the CRM solution to the LeadingRE business process.

“We’re delighted to partner with LeadingRE to continue to raise the bar in real estate. Cloze helps everyone feel like your No. 1 client with timely, yet meaningful, outreach that doesn’t overwhelm your day. With Cloze you can scale up without losing the authenticity and personalized touch your sphere of influence expects from their trusted real estate adviser. LeadingRE’s focus on providing a quality experience is closely aligned with our focus and philosophy,” Foody said.



For more information, please visit LeadingRE.com.

