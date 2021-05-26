How We Can Save the Monarch Butterfly

With its iconic orange and black markings, the monarch butterfly is one of the most recognizable species in North America.

But these beautiful little critters are in trouble—they are on the verge of being placed on the Endangered Species list.

Here are three ways gardeners can create a welcoming habitat and do their part in preserving the monarch butterfly.

Grow Caterpillar Plants

Monarch caterpillars are fussy eaters. Adults lay eggs only on milkweed because that’s the only plant the caterpillars will eat. No milkweed, no monarchs.

Grow Nectar Plants

Adult monarchs get their energy by sipping nectar. Plants in the sunflower family, including asters, calendula and zinnias, are particularly nectar-rich.

Complete the Habitat

Create a few shallow divots in bare soil and keep them moist so butterflies can sip water and get much-needed minerals from the soil. Plant trees and shrubs in your yard where butterflies can roost at night.