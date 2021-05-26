NAHREP Celebrates Latino Agents Who Drive Homeownership Growth

The Latino homeownership rate has been growing consistently for the last several years, and the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) wants to recognize those incentivizing the momentum among the Hispanic population.
NAHREP® released its tenth annual Top 250 Latino Agents Report today, recognizing outstanding Latino real estate agents and teams from around the country. This year’s report, sponsored by Morgan Stanley includes rankings of top individual agents, top Latino teams, and top agents by major market regions, representing over $4.66 billion in combined sales volume in 2020.
“Despite a once-in-century pandemic and a highly competitive market, this year’s Top 250 Latino Real Estate Agents and Teams demonstrated perseverance and resilience,” said 2021 NAHREP President Sara Rodriquez. “Their success drives homeownership for Latinos, the only ethnic group in the country to have six consecutive years of homeownership growth”.
The top 10 Latino agents on the NAHREP list for 2021, ranked by number of real estate sales, are:
1. Artemisa Boston – 247
Realty Group, Inc.
Coon Rapids, Minn.
2. Luis Coronel – 220
Coronel Realty Group
Indianapolis, Ind.
3. Ruben Luna – 186
A.Z. & Associates Real Estate Group
Glendale, Ariz.
4. Dennis Estep – 176
ERA Sellers & Buyers Real Estate
El Paso, Texas
5. Arturo Flores – 170
Success Realty Partners
Woodstock, Ill.
6. Alejandro Grundseth – 156
Alemay Realty, Inc.
Kernersville, N.C.
7. Ruby Gonzalez – 154
Ruby Realty
Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico
8. Gino Montalvo – 153
Mirabal Montalvo & Associates
Corpus Christi, Texas
9. Sandra Flores – 151
United Realty Group
Las Vegas, Nev.
10. Johnny Rojas – 150
Century 21 JR Gold Team Realty
Garfield, N.J.
To view the complete rankings by agents and teams, click here.