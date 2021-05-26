Window to the Law: TPCA Update on Cell Phone Marketing

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily Real Estate Advisor.



REALTORS® may more freely use their cell phones for marketing purposes without fear of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act based on a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that offers clarity on TCPA limitations. Watch the latest Window to the Law video from NAR to learn all the details about this important legal update.



