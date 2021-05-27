Residential Real Estate Council Holding ‘Sell-a-brationÂ® 2021’ Event

The event, which will host some of the industry’s top-producing agents, will be held from Aug. 17 â€“ 18 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Sessions will focus on topics such as:

– Jumpstarting your motivation

– Building your network

– Re-connecting with your career growth

– Unleashing your potential with like-minded individuals

“Create your competitive advantage by learning fresh strategies, joining hands-on breakout sessions and hearing multiple motivational speeches from ground-breaking keynote speakers. From educational and professional development to marketing, education, networking and more,Â “Sell-a-brationÂ®”Â provides the resources, services and key partnerships needed to succeed independently.” â€” Residential Real Estate Council



