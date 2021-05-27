Social Strategies You Can Implement This Weekend to Earn More Referrals

If you’re not nurturing leads as an active agent, you’re not going to stay in business long. For many real estate professionals, connecting with former clients and, in turn, leveraging those relationships to build referral business, is much easier around major holidays. But the real challenge can be maintaining that line of connection when there isn’t much to celebrate or a reason to reconnect.

It’s for this reason that building trust and providing valuable information to your clients through social media can be a lifeline to agents who are looking to earn referrals during slower times. Here are three social strategies you can implement immediately:

Share Valuable Information

Content Square 1.

Providing value to your social media followers should be your first goal. If you’re not offering them mission-critical information, former and potential clients have no reason to engage with your posts. There’s nothing worse than someone who merely posts an endless stream of available listings, but never mixes it up with informative, actionable articles. Build trust with your followers by becoming an indispensable resource for them.

Stay Top of Mind

Be consistent with your posts and your messaging across platforms. This not only serves to bolster your own brand, but it will help keep you top of mind as well. When a former client decides that he or she wants to sell their home, you want to be the first one they think of before they list their property.

Content Square 2.

Connect Directly With Clients

Social media is the perfect tool to build relationships with your clients over the long-term. Engage with comments that anyone may leave on your posts and be sure to respond to any direct messages you receive in a timely fashion. Facebook and Instagram, especially, can become a regular source for leads if you connect with your clients directly.

Agents, how do you use social media to generate leads?

Content Square 3.