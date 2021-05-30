BoomTown’s CRM Solutions to Streamline ‘NextHomies’ Workflow

If there’s one thing that’s most valuable in real estate, it’s time. According to a new partnership between BoomTown and NextHome, streamlined CRM (customer relationship management) solutions will be helping agents work more efficiently and improve their customer support.

BoomTown, a cloud-based sales and marketing automation platform for real estate professionals, recently engaged in an official partnership with NextHome, an independently owned national franchisor.

“For decades, BoomTown has been an online lead provider in residential real estate. Their model makes their lead cost lower than many competitors, and their automated mid-funnel follow-up system is very strong,” said NextHome’s Chief Strategy Officer, Keith Robinson. “Given their high lead volume for the same spend and the ability to put all of your leads into their excellent follow-up methodology made this partnership an easy strategic decision.”

BoomTown offers “NextHomies” a CRM software that enables real estate professionals to drive website traffic, launch marketing campaigns, track leads’ activities, build customer relationships and streamline their days.

“BoomTown has become a critical element of my NextHome offices, and every broker should have it,” said Thomas Shumpert, broker/owner with NextHome Specialists in Columbia, South Carolina. “Beyond the lead generation opportunities they offer, the platform provides us with a turn-key, beautifully interactive website, the most robust CRM on the market, and the ability to manage and coach agents in the company, and on my personal team, directly from the system dashboard.”

“NextHome empowers agents and brokers to provide excellent service without compromise, and we look forward to partnering with them to add more power to this mission, and drive their team’s success,” said Grier Allen, CEO and president of BoomTown. “They know their agents need to be the trusted source for guiding buyers and sellers, and we have the tools and technology to help them achieve this.”



For more information, please visit boomtownroi.com.