Homeowners: Are You Asking the Right Landscaping Questions?

The Appraisal Institute encourages homeowners to hire an appraiser to offer ideas about how to enhance their property’s landscaping and potentially boost their sales price.

Well-landscaped homes are worth anywhere from 1% to 10% more than homes lacking quality landscapes, according to a report from HomeLight. Landscaping can make a house much more sellable and attract potential buyers.

“Just as job seekers shouldn’t show up improperly attired for an interview, sellers need to ensure their property is as attractive from the outside as possible,” said Appraisal Institute President Rodman Schley, MAI, SRA. “Well-maintained landscaping is particularly attractive to homebuyers who aren’t willing to invest money to upgrade the property to their desired condition.”

A home with lackluster landscaping or an exterior in desperate need of a fresh coat of paint will likely be unappealing to prospective buyers and, ultimately, could affect the home’s potential resale value.

Homeowners considering selling their property should ask themselves these four critical questions:

Is the landscaping attractive enough to make the prospective buyer walk through the front door?

Could the landscaping provide cost savings?

Is the landscaping energy-efficient for the home overall?

Are the trees planted at the safe distance from the home and are they healthy and well-maintained?



Source: www.appraisalinstitute.org