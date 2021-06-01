Pillar To Post: ‘Big Mistake’ to Skip Home Inspections

The markets have been bustling. According to Pillar To Post, in a strong seller’s real estate market, there is an inclination to forgo a home inspection.

“Big mistake,” said Dan Steward, president and CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®.

Here’s his advice:



1. Try to remove emotions from the process. Yes, it’s difficult, but this is likely the major investment of your life. Don’t get stuck with a house needing thousands in repairs because you love how it looks on the surface.

Content Square 1.

2. Assume the home doesn’t show many possible issues on the tour. For example, the typical buyer won’t be able to spot asbestos or radon, evidence of termite infestation, or a leak inside the HVAC system.

3. Move quickly. If you find a home you love and are ready to make an offer, let the seller know you can have the inspection done quickly. There is a backlog of work for home inspectors due to the pandemic and the “gold rush” tone to the market right now. Call a qualified home inspector before you begin your hunt. Try to arrange with him/her a promise of the home inspection within 48 hours of an offer. It could happen if they have notice you are on a serious search.

4. If you are working with a good, reliable, real estate agent, he or she will likely have the connections and support to handle the above task for you. Just be sure to let your agent know from the beginning that this is something you wish to do quickly.

Content Square 2.

5. Smart sellers may have already had a pre-sale home inspection. Even in a competitive market they will likely not want to go through a negotiation process with any buyer. If they have used a trustworthy home inspection company, this could eliminate a task for you. However, be aware that the inspector is liable only to the person who paid for and ordered the inspection—that is the seller. If that inspector missed something, you don’t have any recourse.

In 2020, the Tampa-based franchise network inspected real estate valued at over $55 billion and served hundreds of thousands of customers, according to the company. In addition, they opened 40 new offices, growing their network to 600 offices across the U.S. and Canada.



For more information, please visit pillartopost.com.