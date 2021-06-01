RE/MAX Sponsors the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance

In an effort to reaffirm its commitment to diversity and fair housing through the new relationship, all RE/MAX agents will have access to training, resources and networking related to overcoming housing obstacles impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

Since 2019, RE/MAX has been a member of the Business Coalition for the Equality Act, which supports legislation that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

“The RE/MAX sponsorship of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance is an important step in our continued work to end discrimination in the real estate process,” said Mike Reagan, RE/MAX senior vice president, Industry Relations and Global Growth and Development. “RE/MAX celebrates the diversity to be found in our global network of nearly 140,000 real estate agents and is committed to serving as an advocate for both LGBTQ+ agents and consumers.”

Since its founding in October 2020, the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance has grown to more than 50 chapters across 30 states.

“As we enter Pride Month, we are thrilled to welcome RE/MAX, one of the most recognizable brands in the real estate industry,” said Ryan Weyandt, CEO of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance.

“While our community has made great strides since the 1969 Stonewall Riots launched the modern LGBTQ+ movement, we continue to fight to eliminate housing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity at the federal level and in 27 states,” he added. “We now add RE/MAX as another incredibly powerful voice to help The Alliance in our advocacy efforts, including helping increase LGBTQ+ homeownership rates and welcoming those in the community who want a real estate career.”

RE/MAX also works with the Asian Real Estate Association of America, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers to break down barriers to homeownership and build a more inclusive real estate experience.



