4 Tips to Protecting Your Lawn This Summer

All your hard work in creating a beautiful, lush lawn, can quickly go to waste in times of excessive heat and dryness. Ensure your grass holds up when conditions get tough with these lawn care tips.

1. Don’t Walk On Dry Grass

Well-watered blades of grass will bounce back when you walk on them. Dry grass, however, will stay tamped down when trodden upon. So when you’re in a dry stretch, try to avoid walking on your lawn.

2. Check Your Mower Blade

If your lawn mower blade is dull, it will shred the grass, causing it to lose moisture and turn brown. Make sure your blade is sharp so you can get a clean cut.

3. Water In The Morning

The ideal time to water your lawn is between 6 am – 10 am. Watering during this time frame prevents water from evaporating too quickly and gives your lawn a chance to dry before nightfall.

4. Time Your Fertilization

If you have a stressed, dried-out lawn on your hands, avoid feeding. Fertilize before the peak of your hot season, then again once things cool off and the rain returns.