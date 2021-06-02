John L. Scott Expands Customer Service Capabilities With Buyside

John L. Scott has expanded their relationship with Buyside and brought one of their affiliates, Priority Home Lending, into the partnership. According to the company, Buyside helped John L. Scott reach over 50,000 unique homeowners in 2020, equating to over $35B in listing opportunities for John L. Scott agents.

“We’re excited to grow our relationship with Buyside by bringing in another strong partner, Priority Home Lending, into the mix. Our first year on Buyside exceeded expectations in adoption and ROI,” said John L. Scott’s Vice President of Ultimate Client Relationship® & Digital Strategies, Emmanuel Fonte. “Now it’s time to have our affiliated partners experience the same success.”

With the expansion, John L Scott can answer for the consumer: “How much equity do I have?” “What can I do with the sale proceeds?” “Where can I get pre-approved for my next home?”

“We’ve heard a lot about Buyside from John L Scott and are happy to see Buyside’s recent development was in an area that we can now benefit from as well. Our loan officers are looking forward to the new tool.” Said Chris Lopez, president of Priority Home Lending.

“This is a great opportunity for all parties” said Buyside Chief Revenue Officer, Ashley Terrell. “We’ve really put an investment into product development over the last 12 months, and it’s great to see it take off and create stronger alliances such as this one. And we’re just getting started.”

For more information, please visit www.getbuyside.com.

