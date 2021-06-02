Lone Wolf Expands Team With Several Additions

Lone Wolf Technologies recently made several hiring moves:

– Greg Robertson, co-founder and CEO of W+R Studios, author, and thought leader behind Vendor Alley, is now Lone Wolf’s general manager, MLS & Franchisors

– Lisa Mihelcich, formerly COO of zipLogix, is now general manager, Associations

– David Anderson, founder and CEO of LionDesk, is now general manager, Agent & Teams

– Aaron Kardell, founder and CEO of HomeSpotter, is now head of product

– Sean Wheeler, formerly of RealPage, is now chief technology officer

“Our technology has always been built for real estate professionals, by real estate professionals,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO and president of Lone Wolf. “That’s true to this day. With these new additions, we’re bringing together some of the strongest talents in real estate today, each with a tremendous passion for the industry and its stakeholders. I’m confident their added expertise will have a huge impact on our company and make a real difference in the lives of our customers.”

Together with Lone Wolf’s existing leadership team, these new additions will help the company create a fully connected digital platform, featuring the most used solutions in real estate and putting unprecedented capability in each users’ hands.

“I’m looking forward to accomplishing some amazing things at Lone Wolf,” said Sean Wheeler, Lone Wolf’s chief technology officer. “We already offer the top digital solutions in real estate today, but there’s so much more we can do. We’re doubling down on our innovation efforts, so we can deliver the most complete, inclusive and secure technology platform real estate has ever seen.”

“This is an important time for real estate,” said Greg Robertson, GM, MLS and Franchisors. “The pandemic still looms large, disruptors are becoming more and more commonplace, and consumer expectations are increasing by the day. Lone Wolf is here to help real estate professionals adapt and look to the future. With the team that we’re bringing together, and the technology we’re delivering, Lone Wolf’s in an incredibly unique position to affect meaningful, long-term change for all of real estate in North America.”

For more information, please visit www.lwolf.com.