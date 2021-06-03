4 Easy Side Jobs to Make Money Fast

Whether you’re looking to save up for a vacation, pay off some of your outstanding debts or simply trying to build up your savings, a side job may be the answer. Finding the right side hustle, however, can be a job in itself. Of course, you want to find something you will enjoy in your off-hours, but more importantly, you need to choose something that can help kick-start your financial goals. Here are four ideas fthat can help you bring in the extra cash you need.

Bookkeeper

If you have any prior bookkeeping experience, this can be a great way to make some extra money. As one of the more profitable and necessary gigs on the market, freelance bookkeepers can make up to $80 an hour. Also, because most businesses work with programs like Quickbooks, this is a low-cost startup for you to take on. You can even become a bookkeeper with little to no experience, but having an understanding of different programs, and a knack for numbers, can go a long way.

Pet, House or Babysitter

A classic side gig, pet, home or babysitting can help you quickly rake in some extra dough. Maybe your neighbor is taking a business trip and needs a helping hand to feed their cats while they are away. Or, a close friend or family member is taking a business trip and needs a trustful eye to look over their home. No matter the reason, sitting of any kind is always needed, so put yourself out there and offer up your services. Experience dealing with young children, or a history of caring for pets, will help you land more jobs. And depending on where you are sitting—or who, say three kids under the age of 10— you can charge up to $30 per hour.

Virtual Assistant

With more virtual work out there than ever before, virtual assistants are becoming more popular and necessary. With even little to no training, you can pick up a virtual assistant job making $15-20 per hour. Certain skills, however, will be good to offer up to land this position. If you have experience in data entry, customer service, graphic design or even calendar management, you can help your clients reach their goals in no time. Be careful, though, as some clients may view you more as a personal assistant and overwhelm your workload, turning your side gig into a full-time job.

Freelance Writer or Designer

If you have a way with words or you know your way around Photoshop, offer up your services to whoever needs them. Freelancing offers you an opportunity to pick and choose the jobs you want to do and know that you can do well. Also, freelancers mainly work from home, so you can take on jobs for companies all over the world. Just be sure you have a good internet connection and a solid setup with all of the right tools. Because you don’t need a degree to become a freelancer, keep a record of your work, as well as testimonials from satisfied clients, and before you know it, you will have a line of clients wanting to hire you!