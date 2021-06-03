4 Pattern Trends to Try in Your Home

Whether you’re working with stripes, plaids or a floral pattern—or want to incorporate all three in one space—it takes a creative eye to make this bold design choice. Of course, there are certain colors and patterns that just don’t mix, but if by making smart choices and sticking to your color theory, you can create a trendy, unique and all around gorgeous space full of character and personality. Here are four popular pattern trends to try in your home!

Bold Florals

Florals are a trend that never goes out of style. From a statement piece of artwork on the wall to smaller details on a throw pillow, almost every home you walk into features a floral pattern somewhere in the home. But because they are so free-flowing and natural, it can quickly become overwhelming when you mix too many patterns and colors in one space. When designing your space, choose a color or color scheme, fabric or artwork that you want to make a statement in that space, and work from there. Instead of trying to fit a floral pattern into an already decorated space, drawing inspiration directly from that pattern will create a cohesive design.

Pretty Plaids

This classic pattern is often found in a wearable form or with the holiday decorations in the winter. However, plaid can create an interesting look, as well as tie together a well thought out color scheme, in almost any room in your home. The trend has surpassed flannel shirts and has made its way into interior design in some interesting ways. Instead of going for a plaid bed sheet set or throw blanket on the living room couch, consider making a statement wall with a clean buffalo plaid wallpaper. This will add a contemporary look to a country-style home instantly.

Classic Stripes

Stripes offer many different options when it comes to interior design. You can go for vertical, horizontal or even diagonal stripes, depending on your aesthetic preference. The best part about this pattern is that, even as cumbersome as stripes can be, they are often a nice compliment to bolder designs, such as florals, and can even help to balance out an overwhelming space. Just be smart when working with stripes, as using multiple lines going in different directions can end up looking messy. For a nautical theme, stripes are a classic move. But, you can add these into a vintage-inspired space for balance or a more modern space to add dimension. Be careful, however, to limit the colors of your stripes to two colors to avoid a cluttered look.

Textured Tiles

Tiles can be used to create the most beautiful designs. With an endless amount of patterns, including floral, stripes and more free-flowing designs, you can draw inspiration from all different styles from all over the world. You paint directly on tiles or even use the tiles themselves to curate your own unique pattern. Some tiles even have a texture on their surface, allowing you to add dimension and patterns to a space without using an array of colors. Tiles can be used in many different parts of the home—the bathroom floor and shower, the entryway, the kitchen floor or backsplash—giving you the opportunity to add a punch of style, design and uniqueness throughout your space.