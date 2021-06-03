5 Spots You’re Forgetting to Clean

From dusting to vacuuming to running the dishwasher, your cleaning routine becomes second nature. However, even though you may clean the most obvious items and spaces throughout your home, it is likely that some spots may be easily forgotten. Here are five common places around your house that you may forget to clean and how to keep them dust and dirt free.

Underneath Furniture

When you look under your bed or couch, you’ll likely find a few dust bunnies that are easily vacuumed up. However, just because the floor looks clean doesn’t mean there’s not still dust down there. For chairs and smaller tables, flip over and thoroughly clean the legs and underside. For larger pieces of furniture, like your bed, couch or coffee table, use the dusting wand on your vacuum cleaner to get rid of spiderwebs, dust mites or other gunk at least two times a year.

Window, Door and Picture Frames

It’s a general rule of thumb when cleaning your home to move from top to bottom. But oftentimes the frames of your doors, windows and even wall hangings are overlooked. The next time you make your way around the house with your duster, don’t forget about these areas, as they tend to collect dust easily. For hard to reach places, such as the top of door frames or high windows, use a duster with an extendable handle, or a step stool or small ladder.

Wall and Baseboards

As you make your way down to the floor, be sure to pay attention to your walls and baseboards. Just as dust accumulates on flat surfaces, it can accumulate on vertical surfaces as well, especially those that are more textured. Drag your duster down the walls, catching any dust, dirt or grime that is stuck on the surface. Pay attention to your baseboards, especially if they have ledges or divots, and if necessary, use a damp cloth to soak up any grime.

Air Filters and Vents

Whether you have central air or you use a window unit, making sure that the vents and filters are clean is essential. Not only can dirty filters blow dust and dirt back into your home, it can also negatively affect the health of you and your family. Of course, if you have old or damaged filters, it may be time to replace them. But, in the meantime, they need to be maintained. When you remove the filters to clean them, be sure to wipe down the vent grates, as well.

Closet Floors

Possibly one of the most common areas in the home that is forgotten is the floor of a closet. Whether it is piled with shoes or is home to your cleaning products, dust, dirt and grime is likely to accumulate over time. If the closet floor is carpeted, there is an even higher chance of dirt and dust to be caught up in the fibers, especially from shoes. At the end of each season, clear out the entire closet and deep clean, vacuuming the floor and even mopping if it is hardwood, tile or vinyl.

