5 Tricks for Falling Asleep Fast

The average person spends about a third of their life sleeping. Restful sleep is important to recharge the mind and the body, and helps maintain a healthy routine. Unfortunately, many people suffer from some sort of sleep disorder, whether it is diagnosed or the occasional tossing and turning throughout the night. From having an unhealthy diet to dealing with daily stress, falling asleep may come as more of a chore than a luxury. So, the next time you lay your head on your pillow, try one of these tricks to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Start Your Morning Off Right

The moment you wake up in the morning is one of the most vital times to prepare for a good night’s rest. Create a routine and stick to it. Wake up each day at the same time every day and get moving. Getting a good workout earlier in the day will help your body rest when it is time to rest. Also, even though the morning cup of joe is one thing most people cannot live without, be sure to limit your caffeine intake, especially after lunch.

Pay Attention to What You Eat

A healthy and balanced diet has many benefits, including maintaining a good night’s sleep. But it takes more than healthy choices and a smart diet to keep you asleep. Though we all cave to the occasional midnight snack, the times that you eat are just as important as what you are eating. Try not to eat right before bed to avoid any stomach pains or energy boosts during this restful time. Eat dinner at least 3 hours before you head to bed, and try to avoid any late night snacking, especially snacks that are high in sugar.

Cut Down on Screen Time

After sitting in front of a computer all day and scrolling on your phone in the evening, bedtime is the prime time to put down the screen. And though many of us find having a TV in the bedroom can help us fall asleep, it can actually hinder your rest, keeping you up later and not allowing for deep sleep through the night. The bright lights and sounds that come from these screens can block the hormones that help you fall asleep and stay asleep. If you can’t fall asleep without your phone or TV, try reading a book under a dim light for 20 minutes before you fall asleep instead.

Use Breathing Exercises

Meditation is a tried and true method to help you relax your mind and body, and fall asleep faster. This is a great tool for those who have racing minds that only seem to race faster once their head hits the pillow. By putting your focus on your breath, you can easily clear your mind of any other stresses and fall into slumber. Meditation, however, takes practice, so be sure to include these exercises in your workout routine, and don’t give up on this technique at night.

Talk to Your Doctor

Have you tried everything to fall asleep, but nothing seems to work? It may be time to visit your doctor. While trouble falling asleep or staying asleep may not be caused by a diagnosed disorder, this rest is essential to your health in your day-to-day life. Speak with your doctor about any underlying issues. They may be able to send you to a sleep specialist, who will help determine any irregularities in your body and brain when you are asleep.