How to Choose the Best Interior Color Scheme for Your Home

If you’re thinking about changing up the color scheme of your home’s interior, there are a few places you’ll want to start to ensure you create exactly what you want. Whether you go for light, bright colors or want something a little more bold, you don’t have to stick to the traditional. Here are four ways to help you choose the perfect color scheme for your home.

Draw Inspiration

Do you have a piece of artwork that speaks to you? Or maybe you saw a post on social media that caught your eye. No matter where you are or what you’re looking at, inspiration can be found practically anywhere. For instance, nature is a great source of inspiration, so consider taking a walk through the park, or visit your personal garden to get you thinking about your own curations. Create an inspiration board of images that help you determine what you want others to feel in your space.

Use Color Theory

The color wheel is vital when picking out a cohesive color scheme. You can discover how certain colors compliment each other and relate to each other, as well as those that may not work. Remember, you don’t need to study color theory to understand it. Head over to your local hardware store and collect an array of paint swatches, from dark to light, that make up a color wheel.

Enhance Neutrals

A neutral color palette doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, you can create dimension and interest with the simplest of colors. Get creative with these colors by painting stripes or using a stencil to place a light color over a dark color or vice versa. Painting a ceiling a darker shade than white can create a sense of comfort and coziness without packing in bright or bold colors. Also, with a color scheme of neutral paints, you can add in all various patterns and pops of color, especially as the seasons change, without worry of clashing.

Pull From Prints

If you have throw pillows, blankets or even a carpet that features a pattern you love, use them to influence your color scheme. Copy the pattern on an accent wall using stencils and complimentary colors, or pull a bright color from the pattern itself for a bold statement wall. Consider using more neutral furniture options if you plan to inspire your wall colors from the pattern, avoiding too much clutter in your design.

No matter the color scheme you choose or where you draw your inspiration from, be sure to sample the paint you are interested in before committing. If you are unsure of the color scheme you’d like to work with, or can’t seem to find the right shade, consult with an interior designer or a paint pro at your local hardware store. At the end of the day, your home should reflect you. Get creative and have fun with your interior color scheme!