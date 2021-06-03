How to Get a New Code for the ACESocial Instagram App

If it has been a while since you last opened the ACESocial Instagram App on your phone you might be asked to enter a new login code.

Follow these steps to generate a new login code so that you can open the ACESocial Instagram App on your phone.

Have your phone nearby.

Login to your ACE Social account with your computer.

account with your computer. Go to the Settings area in the left menu and click the Instagram tile.

Click the terms box, enter your email address, and click Submit.

A window will open with a new code.

Open the ACESocial Instagram App on your phone and enter the new code when requested.

Note: The above steps will send you an email to download the ACESocial Instagram App, but you do not need to download the ACESocial Instagram App if it is already on your phone.

If the ACESocial Instagram App is on your phone, then all you need is to enter the new code which was provided in the above steps.

If you have not yet installed the ACESocial Instagram App on your phone, then please follow the steps in the email to download the Social Media REsource Instagram App onto your phone first.