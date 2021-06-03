How to Make Fake House Plants Look Like the Real Thing

Everyone can enjoy a beautiful houseplant. From the living room to the bathroom, a bit of greenery can really transform a space for the better. But for those who don’t have a green thumb, caring for these plants can become a chore and leave you with dead plants and empty pots. This is where fake plants become a prime choice. However, while some fake plants look like real greenery from across the room, it can sometimes be painfully obvious that they are not. Here are four tips to make your plastic house plants look like the real thing.

Perfect Placement

Just like with real plants, specific varieties and species require the right placement in the home. Don’t place a plant, even if it is fake, out of direct sunlight if that is what the real thing requires. Just as you wouldn’t put a real palm in a shady corner, you shouldn’t put a fake one in a similar place. Do your research on the actual plant type before deciding where to place the artificial one. If you place the right plants in the right places, it will give the illusion that they are real.

Proper Maintenance

Of course, maintaining a real house plant requires water and timing. But just because you don’t have to keep an artificial plant alive doesn’t mean it doesn’t require proper care. Dust can be a dead giveaway that a plant is made of plastic or silk. When you are making your way around your house with the duster, be sure to hit each of your plants as well to keep them at their greenest.

Embrace Texture

When you are using an imitation plant, pay close attention to the material used. Real plants offer all different textures, so it is vital that when choosing your fake plant, it resembles the real thing down to the texture. For example, since succulents are naturally plastic-like, getting one made of silk wouldn’t represent the real thing. Also, plants like ferns and palms will often be dull, so stay away from any fake plants that come across too shiny.

Consider Cost

Buying a real houseplant, especially one that is on the larger side, such as a palm or fig tree, can be expensive. But don’t expect to spend much less on an artificial plant if you are looking to imitate the original. The less money you spend, the worse the quality will likely be. Because fabric can easily rip or change color due to sunlight, steer clear of this material to avoid an artificial look. Plastic can be easily scratched or even chipped, so unless that gives the illusion of natural wear and tear of a real plant, go for better quality materials.

Just because you don’t have a green thumb doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the look of nature inside your home. From placement and texture to cost and care, you can embrace indoor houseplants without the hassle and maintenance that comes with the real thing.