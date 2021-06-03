The Best Items to Buy on Sale in June

If you’re looking for a graduation present, Father’s Day gift or simply want a great deal on useful items, June is a great month to shop sales. Following the long Memorial Day weekend sales, this month kicks off savings on everything from outdoor essentials to tried and true wedding gifts. Here are the best items you should buy this month!

Tools and Hardware

Since Father’s Day falls on the third Sunday of June, many retailers launch sales and deals on tools and hardware at the beginning of the month for shoppers looking for a great gift for dad. Hardware stores, like Lowes and Home Depot, offer additional discounts on select tools sets, with savings up to 75%. If you aren’t in the market for a Father’s Day gift, these deals can help you finish that outdoor project before your upcoming barbeques.

Outdoor Essentials

If you want to make some upgrades to your outdoor space, new furniture is a great way to transform your backyard seating. Keep your eye out for sales on patio sets, including tables, chairs, umbrellas and other decorative items. Outdoor cooking equipment, such as grills and fire pits, as well as the tools to go along with it are also a hot item in June. You can find sales at Cabela’s on outdoor cooking equipment starting at only $5.

Cookware and Cutlery

June is the beginning of wedding season, which means you may be in the market for a good wedding gift. Most registries will feature cookware and cutlery, and there is no better time to buy than this month. Stores like Macy’s and Crate and Barrel offer solid sales on dining sets and cookware. If you are looking to upgrade your own knife set, Bed Bath and Beyond offers up to $100 off select knife sets every year in the month of June.

Spring Clothing

As the spring season comes to a close to allow warmer weather and higher temperatures, stores are beginning to stock their shelves and set up their summer displays. The clearance section is a great place to be this month. With plenty of layering items that can carry you through the summer and into the fall, you can land sales of up to 50% off springtime fashions. Near the end of the month, expect to see early Independence Day sales at your favorite stores, including Old Navy.

Workout Gear

Aside from your general wardrobe, activewear is often on sale this month. Well-known activewear brands, like LuluLemon, hold an annual “We Made Too Much” sale, where you can find items as low as $7. You can even find deals on exercise equipment at big box stores, such as WalMart and Macy’s, up to 75% off—just in time to get in shape for summer!