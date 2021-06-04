I have multiple Instagram accounts, how do I post?

We know some users may have two or more Instagram accounts. For example you might have one Instagram profile for friends and family and one for your real estate business. Using this example, before you post from the ACESocial Instagram Video App you will want to make sure that your Instagram app is logged into your Instagram real estate account.

Here’s how to switch between Instagram profiles.

Open the Instagram app on your phone.

Look to the lower right corner and tap your encircled profile picture or tap the circle if you have not added a profile picture to your Instagram account.

Look to the top of the screen and tap your username.

Select the account you’d like to post to.

Now go to the ACESocial Video app on your phone and select a video to post. The Instagram app will open and should be on the Instagram account that you selected in the steps above.