Florida REALTORSÂ® Celebrates Homeownership Month

Florida RealtorsÂ® released a statement in recognition of June as Homeownership Month:

“Every day, REALTORSÂ® promote housing opportunities and help people realize their dreams of homeownership,” said 2021 Florida REALTORSÂ® PresidentÂ Cheryl Lambert, broker/owner with Only Way Realty Citrus inÂ Inverness. “Opening the door to homeownership helps families find security and stability. While buying a home is usually the biggest financial investment someone may make in their lifetime, it also offers a sense of place and community. The impact of homeownership isn’t just measured in dollars and equity, but in the priceless memories of the lives that people share and the future they build together in their homes.”

Source: Florida REALTORSÂ®

