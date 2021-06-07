How to Customize Training for Top-Performing Teams

Recruit, train and elevate agents with a team-branded training program and platform

Whether your agent team operates as a standalone brokerage or is a high-achieving group within a larger brokerage, defining and differentiating your value is an important part of attracting and keeping productive team members.

Doing so, however, presents multiple challenges. First, you need to create and organize training content. Second, you want your training to be something they cannot easily get elsewhere. Third, you want to provide ongoing team-related education and communication to drive more sales and reinforce the unique value you bring to your agents’ success.

The answer for all of these is to implement an affordable, customized learning platform that is specifically designed and branded to your team. At Sherri Johnson Coaching, we have developed a one-of-a-kind solution for real estate teams that provides access to your own training platform at home, work or through a mobile app. Agents and leadership can gain immediate access to all of the following:

A Branded Home Page: Customized and branded so that your team members are visually reminded that this program is exclusively designed for them.

Online Courses: A library of available online courses, ranging from business planning to prospecting to social media and other specific real estate skills and strategies.

Team-Specific Training: Videos or other educational materials that are specific to your office and/or market. For instance, by creating and/or sharing videos about company history, management and company culture, new agents will consistently learn valuable information about your company without in-person training.

Company-Wide Meetings and Discussions: Zoom webinars or team meetings are posted within your branded platform for real-time viewing or as recordings. Optional “chat” functionality can also be enabled, with the ability for team members to exchange ideas and materials (e.g., marketing ideas, email templates, etc.). This creates a shared-success dynamic, elevating sales activity and effectiveness across all of your agents.



Additional Management Features and Online Training: Team leaders can assign courses and view agent progress in assigned materials, which is especially helpful with new agents. There are also many other useful features, as well as team leader training courses to drive recruiting, retention, culture and profitability.



Many teams and real estate brokers have also coupled their branded platforms with live coaching, which is an especially powerful way to engage and motivate your team beyond just the platform.

Regardless of whether you incorporate live coaching or not, implementing a branded learning platform in your business will immediately elevate your agent value proposition. It is a unique way to differentiate yourself and provide valuable training, and it can be implemented both affordably and quickly—typically within one working week.

You and your team will benefit greatly from this incredible educational platform; view a demo by setting up a time to speak with us here.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as an agent, broker and executive, Johnson now shares her proven methods through coaching, consulting and keynote speaking services nationwide. She is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and is the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. Johnson has also been named an RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Influencer and Thought Leader. Schedule a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.

