Schneider Becomes President/Regional Director, RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan

A leader in the metro Detroit market, RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan has promoted Jeanette Schneider to president and regional director. Schneider is the first woman to hold the title of president for the firm.

“I am very excited to serve as the new president of RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan,” said Schneider. “RE/MAX agents are some of the most productive in the industry. Working together, we will continue to grow and strengthen the RE/MAX brand throughout metro Detroit.”

In her new role, Schneider leads day-to-day operations for the region, which includes nearly 900 RE/MAX agents and nearly 60 RE/MAX offices in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Monroe counties. Her role also includes oversight of the regional marketing and development budget, franchise sales, renewal of existing franchisees and launching lead generation tools for agents.

Content Square 1.

“Jeanette is an accomplished real estate executive who continues to grow and strengthen our region,” said Magnus Sublett, owner and chief executive officer, RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan. “She is a passionate and take-action professional who focuses on providing support to brokers, agents and delivering results. We look forward to continued success under her leadership.”

Previously, Schneider served as executive vice president of RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan. Under her leadership, RE/MAX grew to No. 1 in marketshare for the state of Michigan, based on the number of annual transactions. RE/MAX has maintained this position for the last 10 years.

Schneider also serves as spokesperson for the region and host of the “RE/MAX Real Estate Insights” weekly podcast. She also led efforts to launch the RE/MAX Communication Preschool Program, part of Beaumont Children’s, which helps children ages three through five who are diagnosed with speech and language impairments. The preschool is funded by contributions made locally by RE/MAX agents.

Content Square 2.

For more information, visit www.remax-semichigan.com.

