5 Annual Cleaning Tasks You Probably Forgot About

You likely take time to focus on cleaning your home daily, and there’s no doubt that you know to set aside time throughout the year to tackle those cleaning tasks that don’t need to be completed weekly. In spite of this, there are some cleaning tasks that commonly slip through the cracks. Keep your house sparkling by completing these five tasks you probably forgot about.

Cleaning Drapes

Your drapes have likely become part of the scenery in your home which can make them easy to forget to clean. Annually, remove your drapes and wash them according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Semi-annually or quarterly, consider vacuuming your drapes to mitigate dust and allergen buildup.

Shampoo Carpets and Area Rugs

Carpeting is a heavy investment. To keep it in the best shape possible, shampoo it annually. Use a consumer-grade shampooer yourself or hire an expert who can address any specific stains or problems. Don’t forget your area rugs in this process as well, take small to medium rugs outside to beat or shake out any stuck-in dirt.

Content Square 1.

Clean Upholstered Furniture

Upholstered furniture benefits from a good vacuum semi-annually (or more if you have pets or children who can shed or leave crumbs behind). To keep your upholstered items smelling clean and fresh, sprinkle baking soda and let it sit on the fabric. This will remove any unwanted smells. Vacuum away the baking soda and any dust and debris under the cushions.

Clean and Flip Your Mattress

Your mattress can lose its integrity faster if you do not rotate it semi-frequently. Annually, be certain that you are flipping your mattress to prevent uneven wear and tear. During this process, clean your mattress with the same techniques you used for your upholstered furniture. Baking soda and a vacuum can go a long way to keep your mattress fresh. To prevent dust mites and damage from spills or accidents consider using a mattress protector to further keep your mattress clean through the year.

Wax Your Floors

Those with wood floors automatically know the importance of waxing their floors, but if you have a faux version made of linoleum or laminate, you may be ignoring this important task. If your linoleum or laminate has lost its shine, purchase a wax made for its material and breathe new life into your floors.