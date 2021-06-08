5 Ideas for Daily Clutter Clean Ups

Whether you host a party, have small children to clean up after or simply need to clean up the clutter that occurs through day-to-day living, there are some tried-and-true methods for making the clean-up process easier. These five declutter tips are sure to help you bring your messy home back to normal in no time at all.

Clean as You Go

Encourage all household members to clean as they go. This will save everyone from having to set aside a long interval of time specifically to declutter and tidy. Remind children to put away toys before getting out others. Remind distracted adults to finish one household project before taking on another task, whenever possible.

Keep a Basket at the Base of Stairs

If you live in a multi-story home, household members may eschew tidying as they go, simply because they wish to avoid walking upstairs to put away a single item. Keep your home from amassing a bunch of untamed clutter by keeping a basket at the stairwell so that family members can easily take their items up at a designated time each day.

Content Square 1.

Use a Laundry Basket Delivery System

To quickly clear clutter, use a laundry basket to easily deliver multiple items to other rooms. This works well for children’s toys that must be put in their respective bedrooms, as well as other common items that may have wandered around the house throughout the day.

Work With Your Habits Not Against Them

If you notice a few specific items constantly out of place, look carefully at your habits and adjust your cleaning process to be mindful of them. If you constantly move your lotion because you always put it on after washing dishes, consider permanently keeping it there. This will allow you to have your items where you use them and not require needless tidying at the end of the day.

Vet Your Items Continually

Too much stuff will always lead to a cluttered mess. When you don’t have enough room for everything you own, it’s hard to put your belongings in their place when you are finished. Keep an outbox in your closet for donations throughout the year. When you come across an item that is ill-fitting or doesn’t get used frequently enough, put it in the box to donate.