Finding a Shared Vision Key to Continued Success

Cinch Home Services and Florida Brokerage Align in Perfect Harmony



For Marlon L. Smith-Buie—broker at MLSB | The Bureau, powered by Carom Realty—when it comes to finding a company to partner with, a shared vision is everything. Raised in Central Florida, Smith-Buie’s community is incredibly important to him, and so, when looking for a home warranty company to work with, he needed to find one that shared both his vision and principles.

Cinch Home Services was the answer. Having heard about Cinch’s great track record through multiple sources and friends within the industry, it wasn’t until he met the company’s leadership team that he decided to offer all of his clients Cinch’s products.

“Our energy and vision aligned perfectly,” says Smith-Buie.

And while there’s a lot of competition in the home warranty market, Smith-Buie knows he made the right choice in partnering with Cinch.

“The people and the culture are the reason I chose them over the competition,” says Smith-Buie. “It’s imperative that we create a team environment in this industry for two reasons: to make a difference and accomplish continuity. By increasing how we service our clients (our agents), we strengthen how they can, in turn, service their own clients.”

In addition to aligning perfectly with his brokerage’s vision, Smith-Buie goes on to say that the company’s service levels are far ahead of industry standards.

“Cinch’s products allow us to strengthen our agents, which allows us to strengthen our customer service by empowering our buyers and sellers to move forward in transactions with reassurance and confidence…not to mention massive savings,” he adds.

In his role as broker, Smith-Buie’s goal is to empower and educate his agents and employees each and every day. And Cinch’s products add value to what he is trying to accomplish by reducing the risk in what most consider the biggest purchase anyone will make in their lifetime.

Providing incredible value to the services Smith-Buie and his agents offer the Central Florida community, those who decide to take advantage of Cinch’s suite of product offerings—supported by its network of more than 18,000 service providers, 24/7 customer service and the industry’s only 180-day service guarantee—can sleep easier knowing that they’re covered.

For example, if a buyer moves into a home and a new washing machine malfunctions, the agent no longer needs to stress about the situation because the client can call Cinch directly to get the issue resolved.

While the benefits associated with offering Cinch’s products are numerous, Smith-Buie points to the stress-free process, cost savings, confidence, reassurance and comfort as the most significant.

He goes on to say that the service providers who his clients and agents have connected with have been exceptional—a level of attention that goes all the way to the top. In fact, according to Smith-Buie, this is one of the elements that has made his working relationship with Adam Brown, vice president of National Sales, so enjoyable.

“I met Adam through a mutual friend who thought that Cinch would be a good warranty partner,” says Smith-Buie, who notes that the partnership was born out of a shared vision and market conditions that led agents and customers in the Central Florida market to be undereducated on market risks. However, if those market conditions changed tomorrow, Smith-Buie says he’s sticking with Cinch.