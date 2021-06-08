Search
Free Broadcast: Buffini and Yun Make ‘Bold Predictions’

Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, will be presenting his ‘2021 Bold Predictions – Mid-Year Update’ on Monday, June 28 at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT. Joined by National Association of REALTORS® Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun, Buffini will dig through the data to share the state of the economy, how the industry is doing and what you need to do to end the year strong. Register for the free broadcast here.

Brian Buffini’s 2021 Bold Predictions – Mid-Year Update

Monday, June 28, at 9 a.m. PDT (12 p.m. EDT)

Featuring:
– Brian Buffini, Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company; Host of “The Brian Buffini Show” podcast
– Dr. Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist and Senior Vice President of Research at the National Association of REALTORS®

Register at: www.buffiniandcompany.com/bold2021midyear

