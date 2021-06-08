How to Deal With a Moisture Problem in Your Basement

Moisture can damage your belongings and furnishings. Dampness in the basement may indicate that your home already has significant structural damage and possibly mold, which can endanger your family’s health.

Find Out Where Moisture Is Coming From So You Can Deal With the Root Cause

There are several possible sources of moisture in the basement. Before you can figure out how to tackle the problem, you’ll need to identify the source.

Start by looking for a possible leak from a pipe, appliance or bathroom. Don’t just search for a leak in the basement; think about what’s directly above it. The problem may be originating in an upstairs bathroom or kitchen. If you discover a leak, you may have to hire a plumber to make repairs.

Moisture may be due to condensation. Your dryer or a basement bathroom or kitchen may be the source. If you open windows to ventilate the basement on a humid day, you may be letting in moisture from outside.

Use an exhaust fan and make sure it’s vented to the outdoors. You can also run an air conditioner or fan to circulate air and use a dehumidifier. Insulating walls, ducts and pipes can help prevent condensation because it will keep warm air and cool surfaces from coming into contact with each other.

Water may be entering your home through cracks in the foundation. Sometimes cracks form because water runs toward the house and damages the foundation. Once cracks start to develop, water can seep through them into the basement. If the moisture problem is worse after it rains, that’s a telltale sign that water is coming in from outside. If water is flowing in the wrong direction (i.e., toward your home instead of away from it), you may have to hire a contractor to bring in soil to change the grading on your property and then have the foundation repaired.

Your gutters may be the reason why you have a moisture problem in your basement. They may be clogged and in need of a good cleaning. It’s also possible that you don’t have enough downspouts or that they aren’t positioned in a way that carries water far enough away from the house.

If your house has a subsurface drainage system, there may be a broken component that’s causing the moisture problem in the basement. If you have an older house that doesn’t have a subsurface drainage system, you may need to install one. Those types of jobs should be left to professionals.

Address Moisture in the Basement Now

A damp basement can be more than an annoyance. Moisture can damage your house and possessions stored in the basement, and mold can lead to illness. Some sources of moisture are easy to address, while others require the help of a professional. Find out where moisture is coming from and take care of it as soon as possible.