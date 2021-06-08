Signs That Your House May Have Termite Damage

Termites can eat the wood in your house and cause major destruction. There are telltale signs of a termite infestation that you may be able to spot if you know what to look out for. If you notice any of them, contact a professional to have your home inspected and treated. It’s important to note that a termite infestation isn’t always obvious, which is why you should also have a professional conduct routine inspections.

Physical Damage to Your House

When termites chew through wood, they create long grooves that weaken the wood’s structure and leave it hollowed out. The damage may be located in places that you can’t see, such as behind walls and beneath floors, but wood that termites have chewed through can produce a hollow sound that indicates that your home has been infested.

You may notice that drywall has small holes or that it’s drooping in places. You may see that paint is peeling and may think that it’s due to water damage, but it may actually be caused by termites.

Subterranean termites can damage the subfloor and cause blisters in wood flooring. If your wood floors look like they have water damage, that may also be a sign of a termite infestation. Floorboards may squeak when people walk on them, and wood or laminate floors that have suffered serious termite damage may buckle.

Other Signs That Termites Have Invaded Your Home

Subterranean termites live in underground nests and dig toward houses and other wood food sources. If you see mud tubes near your house, that’s a sign that termites have burrowed underground to get to a food source.

After termites leave their nest to mate, they twist off and discard their wings. If you see a pile of wings that are all the same size and that resemble fish scales near a window or door, that indicates that there’s a swarm of termites nearby.

You may see piles of termite waste in the form of pellets. The pellets may look like sawdust or coffee grounds.

Have Your Home Inspected for Termites on a Regular Basis

If your home has been invaded by termites, you may not see evidence until they have been there for months or years and have caused widespread destruction. That’s why it’s important to schedule routine termite inspections. If there is termite damage, a professional will be able to detect it so you can take care of the problem before it becomes serious and your home requires major structural repairs.