NAR Mourns Passing of 1990 President Norman D. Flynn

Former National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) President Norman D. Flynn passed away on Friday at his home in Wisconsin. Flynn served as NAR’s president in 1990, following stints in leadership at both the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association and the Greater Madison Board of REALTORS®. He was 79.

NAR President Charlie Oppler issued the following statement in memory of Flynn:

“NAR and our community of REALTORS® in Wisconsin and throughout the nation are deeply saddened by the loss of our former president, Norman Flynn,” said Oppler, a REALTOR® from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, and the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International. “Norm was a visionary leader who foresaw many of the changes coming to our industry, while the role he played promoting organized real estate and private property rights internationally remains incredibly meaningful to this day. Our hearts are with all the loved ones Norm leaves behind as we celebrate his life and the lasting impact he had on our world.”

Flynn was president of the Wisconsin REALTORS® Association in 1983, and the Greater Madison Board of REALTORS® in 1976. He also served as both treasurer and secretary for his state’s association, based near his home in Madison, Wisconsin.

