Top Ways to Prioritize Your Time as Summer Approaches

Time management and general organizational skills are things you need to master if you’re going to make it as a real estate professional today. Veteran agents and brokers are likely accustomed to anything but a normal work week—regular nine-to-five hours aren’t in the job description.

Now, as most states no longer require masks for the fully vaccinated, you need to be prepared for an increase in face-to-face meetings and in-person showings. With a busier schedule likely in the cards for most agents this summer, here are some time management tips to consider:

Time Block

Do you sometimes get bogged down with paperwork or other tedious tasks? If so, you should consider time blocking. Block off specific hours during the week to focus on the necessary things on your to-do list. Doing so will motivate you to complete those tasks within their allotted time frame, so that you can avoid missing important meetings with clients.

Do the Difficult Things First

If you know you have one or two priorities on a particular day, and they’re tasks that you either loathe or have trouble accomplishing, tackle them first. Facing difficult to-dos head on, will help you avoid procrastination. Conversely, if you have some easier tasks that you need to take care of, schedule those for a time when you usually have less energy, such as right before the end of your workday.

Organize Your Workspace

A clean and organized workspace can translate to a more productive work week. For agents, that often means your car, so make sure wherever you’re getting work done is tidy. Also, focus on silencing any distractions. Put a note on your office door or let your co-workers or family members know not to disturb you during certain hours.

Agents, what are some other time management tactics you live by?