5 Tips for Checking in on Your 2021 Real Estate Goals

As we reach the mid-year point of 2021, now is a good time to look back at your real estate goals for this year and find out how you’re doing so that you can plan ahead for the next six months.

Whether you’re taking part in a formal process or simply checking in with yourself, these steps help you organize your own mid-year review—and ensure that you are on target to achieve your goals.

1. Revisit New Year goals.

The first step toward evaluating your progress is revisiting your original goals. You may find when you look back that there are critical milestones you missed or aspects of your plan of action that you failed to put into practice. By reorienting yourself to your original ideas, you’ll better understand where you should be at this point and where you are going in the months ahead.

2. Crunch the numbers.

If you made your goals measurable, you should be able to put together some numbers to find out how successful you’ve been thus far. Don’t guesstimate then wonder why you’re not getting where you want to be. Gathering real data is essential for measuring your success and charting a course for your next steps.

3. Look for performance gaps.

Take a look at your data and trendlines and determine where problems seem to arise or things simply don’t add up. Maybe there was a week or two where spending was higher than usual. Understanding the cause and effect of your process and how it correlates to performance can help you plan for the next time there’s a change in your routine.

4. Identify areas for improvement.

Dig deep and determine what you need to do better. Put your ego aside and get honest with yourself. What would it take to improve? More time? More efficiency? Outsourcing or bringing in additional support? Find out what you need to improve, then plan how to implement that improvement consistently and reliably.

5. Rededicate yourself to your long-term goals.

Evaluate your end-of-2021 goals and find out what is still possible. Maybe some things that were priorities in January are no longer high on your wishlist. Maybe some things you hadn’t even thought about have become more important in the ensuing six months. Reorient yourself toward meaningful, long-term goals.

Once you have redefined or reiterated your goals, shift your mindset toward them. Visualization, affirmation, coaching—all of these may be important in helping you achieve the objectives you have set for yourself.

