How Real Estate Brokerages Can Empower Their Agents

Chris Sears

Managing Partner

JPAR – The Sears Group

Houston, Texas

www.jparhouston.com



Region served: Houston, Texas

Years in real estate: 25

Number of offices: 2

Number of agents: 300

Favorite part of your job: Making a difference by serving. I also love empowering my agents.

Best piece of advice for new agents: Be consistent with your habits. Most agents struggle when it comes to keeping their pipeline full, so consistent lead gen habits are paramount.



What are some of the trends you’re currently seeing in your local market? We’re in the midst of a seller’s market, with an unprecedented low level of inventory, which I believe is the norm in most markets around the country today. In addition, the increase in the median and average sales price we’re experiencing is creating a multiple-offer environment, underscoring the importance of working with our agents to stay ahead of the competition. To that end, we’re offering increased listing training and focusing on tools that provide value to sellers so that they can sell their homes where they normally wouldn’t be able to. We’re also focused on builder and investor programs—and we’re winning deals with our Guaranteed Sale Date program, which assures builders that buyers will close on the day they say they will.

How has COVID impacted your business over the last year? I would be lying if I said it hurt. JPAR – The Sears Group is a two-year-old brokerage, and while COVID did slow our growth a bit, it also had a surprising effect on our market. I believe COVID can be credited with creating the market we have today with low interest rates. That, combined with the psychological effect of people being stuck at home and deciding they want to move, has given us some increase in business.

What is it about JPAR that most attracted you and led to your decision to partner with them? The tools they provide agents to empower them are second to none. In fact, they’re better than anything I’ve ever seen. While I could have gone anywhere, I chose JPAR because of that. Secondly, JPAR’s culture to empower agents and have a service mindset is in alignment with mine.



You’re one of the most successful, fastest-growing JPAR franchise owners. What has led to your success over the years? Consistency. Our success can largely be attributed to going out day after day to find agents and help them build themselves. It all boils down to the fact that if you’re always helping agents, you’re going to attract them. That said, our agents are the biggest key to our growth due to the fact that they’re always referring other agents simply because they’re happy working where they are.

What are you most looking forward to as we head toward the future? I’m looking forward to making JPAR the No. 1 company in Houston as far as the most transactions per agent, per year. This has always been our vision, and we’re well on our way to achieving it.

