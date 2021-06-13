New Leadership Announced for United Real Estate D.C. Firm

United® Real Estate announced new leadership at its Washington, D.C., Metro Region operations with the addition of Principal Broker Zhanneta Nekrich.

In her position, Nekrich will lead the expansion of operations in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia markets and be responsible for the ongoing development of the firm’s agents and employees. United has experienced significant growth across the nation and ranked 8th in sales volume in RISMedia’s 2021 Power Broker Report.

Nekrich’s record of success in agent growth and team development along with United’s cloud-based Agent Productivity Platform—Bullseye™—and flat-fee agent compensation model will play a large role in the coming months.

“We are confident Zhanneta will be a great fit in our United family. Our search has been extensive, and she was selected because of her industry knowledge, expertise in the local market and genuine enthusiasm for agent recruitment and development,” said Rick Haase, president of United Real Estate, in a statement. “Her success reflects her sincere dedication to her industry and agents, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our United family.”

Nekrich brings over 17 years of experience in the real estate industry to United. She began as a residential sales agent producing $14MM in volume in her first year of sales, and quickly became a national top producer, ranking in the top 1% of residential real estate professionals in North America. In 2008, she started her own sales team and led them to great success, closing more than 300 residential sales in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

“I am confident that this is an amazing opportunity for growth. United Real Estate is known for attracting high-caliber sales associates and clientele by providing the best and latest tools, technology and training, and I look forward to helping our agents build their careers in real estate and to further grow United’s presence in our region,” stated Nekrich.

Nekrich obtained her associate brokers license in 2013 and has spent the past eight years in executive leadership roles with Long & Foster Real Estate in North Virginia. Most recently, she served as managing broker of Long & Foster’s Gainesville office. She excels at agent development and teaches Real Estate Ethics at the North Virginia Association of REALTORS® where she was honored with the organization’s 2018 Code of Ethics Award.

For more information, visit JoinUnitedRealEstateWashingtonDC.com or call 703-665-3544.