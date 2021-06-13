Top Performers Recognized at LeadingRE Conference

Top-performing member firms and individuals were honored at the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) recent conference in Las Vegas. Awards were presented in key areas, including marketing excellence, referral performance and business leadership.

LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma said, “Paying tribute to our members’ success and contributions is always a highlight of our conference, but the awards took on special meaning this year. Our members served their clients and communities, as well as our network, in countless ways, adapting and responding to the extraordinary circumstances of the past year with the highest level of professionalism and commitment. It was a true pleasure to be able to celebrate their achievements, together in person.”

Among the awards presented was the Diamond Award, LeadingRE’s top company honor, which went to one company in each size category based on superior engagement and performance in all of LeadingRE’s business programs. Receiving the Diamond Award were Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, North Carolina); Lyon Real Estate (Sacramento, California); Realty Austin (Austin, Texas); Beverly-Hanks & Associates (Asheville, North Carolina); Dickens Mitchener (Charlotte, North Carolina); WK Real Estate (Boulder, Colorado); Hamner Real Estate, LLC (Tuscaloosa, Alabama); and Cloud Real Estate (Killeen, Texas).

The prestigious Leadership Award, celebrating a broker whose leadership skills and achievements have drawn the attention and admiration of others, was presented to J. Lennox Scott, John L. Scott Real Estate (Bellevue, Washington). The Referral of the Year was presented to IRG – International Realty Group Ltd. (George Town, Cayman Islands).

Included in the top marketing awards was the Best Overall Website, presented to Silver Creek Real Estate Group (Cashiers, North Carolina). The Most Innovative Brokerage Award was given to Latter & Blum, Inc. REALTORS® (New Orleans, Louisiana). Most Innovative Office Design was awarded to two firms: M IMMOBILIER (Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Canada) and Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate (Avon, Colorado).

Denise Talboy, The Keyes Company (Plantation, Florida) received the Hall of Fame Award for extraordinary talent and contributions to LeadingRE over many years. The Chairman’s Service Award was presented to Andrea Bowles, Blanchard & Calhoun Real Estate (Augusta, Georgia); Jeremy Hurst, IRG – International Realty Group Ltd. (George Town, Cayman Islands); Dan Elsea, Real Estate One, Inc. (Southfield, Michigan); Tammy Vlah, Watson Realty Corp. (Jacksonville, Florida); and Kim Givens, William Raveis Real Estate (Shelton, Connecticut). Earning the President’s Service Award were Whitney LaCosta, Coach Real Estate Associates, Inc. (Northport, New York); Susan Sadowski, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania); and Tammy Heard, Jim Maloof/REALTOR® (Peoria, Illinois).

Other prestigious referral awards were previously presented at a virtual awards ceremony held in the spring.

To learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, visit LeadingRE.com.