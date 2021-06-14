Cinch Home Services Partners With The Zebra

Cinch Home Services continued its expansion into the P&C insurance space through a new partnership with The Zebra, an Austin, Texas-based insurance comparison site.

Under this new partnership, The Zebra will offer its customers the option of complementing a home insurance policy purchased through its platform with a Cinch Home Protection Plan. In addition to access to Cinch’s nationwide network of 19,000 expert service providers for warranty claims, policyholders can also call on Cinch for on-demand repair jobs and preventative maintenance services to ensure their systems and appliances are running at their best.

“Cinch is committed to offering home service solutions that help people protect all aspects of their home,” said Steve Upshaw, CEO of Cinch. “By combining Cinch services with homeowner insurance, policyholders can rest easy knowing they are protected not just from unexpected perils, but also from the inevitable breakdown of the systems and appliances they rely on every day. We look forward to working with The Zebra to make homeownership easier than ever before.”

Content Square 1.

The Zebra allows consumers to compare real-time quotes from over 100 insurance providers. It also offers licensed insurance agents who can guide homeowners through all aspects of the policy selection process, including auto and home insurance. To support its rapid growth and expansion, it successfully raised an additional $150 million in April, bringing its total valuation to more than $1 billion.

“From day one, The Zebra team set out to redefine the insurance industry through a transparent, tech-forward approach to policy selection,” said Jessica Scelzi, chief commercial officer of The Zebra. “Our new partnership with Cinch allows us to expand into the rapidly growing home services marketplace and provide our customers with more options right at their fingertips.”

For more information, please visit www.CinchInsuranceSolutions.com.