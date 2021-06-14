LeadingRE Names Michael Pappas Chairman of the Board

Michael Pappas, president and CEO of The Keyes Family of Companies, was recently elected to a two-year term as chairman of the board of directors for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE).

“LeadingRE is comprised of premiere independent brokerages from across the world who lead in their local markets and are further strengthened through the global connections and resources of our network,” Pappas tells RISMedia. “Our members our deeply rooted in our communities, with many being family-owned brokerages, and focused on helping and caring for those we serve. These values are cherished across all of our member firms.”

Pappas graduated Cum Laude from Wake Forest University, where he majored in Business and Spanish. He joined Keyes as a sales associate in 1980 and held a variety of positions, including general sales manager, until taking over as president in 1992.

Content Square 1.

Pappas has received numerous awards and designations, including the YPO Legacy Award and “Real Estate Up and Comer of the Year” by Price Waterhouse and “Best Real Estate Deal of the Year” by South Florida Magazine. RISMedia also recognized him as a Real Estate Newsmaker in 2021, in the Luminaries category.

“I am honored to serve such a powerful network of caring, progressive leaders, whose organizations are fully engaged in their 550 communities around the globe,” said Pappas in a statement.

“Mike is incredibly respected in the industry, in our network and in the communities served by his companies,” said LeadingRE President and CEO Paul Boomsma. “He brings a visionary outlook and a true passion for excellence in real estate. We are very fortunate to have him serve in this capacity, and I look forward to working with him to support the continued success of our members and our network.”

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit leadingre.com.

