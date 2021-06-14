NAR Hosting Third Pitch Battle Live on Aug. 17 and 18

The National Association of REALTORS’® (NAR) “Pitch Battle” competition will be held as part of the third annual Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit on Aug. 17 and 18 in Dallas, Texas.

Last year’s event was cancellation due to COVID. The third installation of the iOi Summit will gather real estate practitioners, technologists and investors from across the country to share insights and unveil cutting-edge real estate products and ideas. NAR’s venture capital arm, Second Century Ventures, will host the Pitch Battle Competition, allowing real estate technology startups to showcase their innovation.

“Attendance at iOi is essential for any industry architect or rising entrepreneur that’s seeking to develop innovative solutions for the real estate marketplace,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg in a statement. “You’re not just a part of the conversation here, you also influence the discussion and help shape how commercial and residential real estate will move forward.”

During a live, in-person product demonstration and while addressing rapid fire questions and critiques from judges, Pitch Battle contestants will be tasked with making a compelling case about a new tech innovation or service that is intended to improve the industry.

The winner will be awarded $15,000, hoist the official Pitch Battle trophy, secure a booth at the 2021 REALTORS® Conference & Expo, and have an exclusive opportunity to confer with the Second Century Ventures executive team. The Pitch Battle winner will also be featured in an upcoming edition of REALTOR® Magazine and have their innovation showcased by RISMedia.

The most recent Pitch Battle winner, Curbio—whose creation allows agents to drive return on investment for sellers through presale renovation—encourages others to sign-up with their inventions.

“If you are considering applying for the 2021 Pitch Battle, just go for it,” said Curbio CEO Rick Rudman. “Give it everything you got; whether you win or lose, you are in good company.”

BoxBrownie.com—Pitch Battle’s first-year winner—agreed.

“Everything about iOi’s Pitch Battle was nothing short of fantastic,” said BoxBrownie.com CEO and Co-Founder Mel Myers. “The iOi network provided us with the opportunity to increase brand awareness through word of mouth.”

NAR is accepting Pitch Battle applications from companies that:

– Have a focus on and understand the dynamics of innovation in the real estate tech space

– Are entrepreneurs who strategically seek out opportunities to rethink current products and processes

– Capture and respond to changes and signals in their industry by committing to continuous systematic learning

Those interested in competing can apply here prior to the July 9 deadline.

