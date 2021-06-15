Search
4 Budget-Friendly Ways to Relax and Refresh

Try some of these simple and budget-friendly ways to treat yourself next time you’re feeling stressed.

1. Slow Down

Easing off the gas to mindfully focus on just one thing can be a calming and restorative experience. Read a book just for fun, do some sketching, give yourself a manicure…with your phone on mute or left in another room.

2. Take a Nap

Not only will a nap help you catch up on sleep, it will strengthen your immune system, clear your mind and give you renewed energy to make the remainder of your day more productive.

3. Go Outside

Fresh air, sunshine and a little nature will help you clear your head and reboot. Take a quick stroll around your yard or around the block, or sit for a few minutes on your porch or balcony.

4. Pursue Your Passion

Whatever it is that speaks to your soul and creates a deep level of enjoyment, be sure to make time for it on a regular basis. Taking time with your favorite hobby will keep you fulfilled and relaxed.

